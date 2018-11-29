CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $118.90.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $409,570.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,788,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $580,721. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/coresite-realty-corp-cor-shares-bought-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.