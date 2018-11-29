Contrasting Vishay Precision Group (VPG) & Electronic Systems Technology (ELST)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) and Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Electronic Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group 8.45% 12.63% 8.19% Electronic Systems Technology -26.21% -18.83% -18.29%

77.7% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Electronic Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Electronic Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $254.35 million 1.78 $14.34 million $1.14 29.55 Electronic Systems Technology $1.42 million 1.37 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Systems Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Systems Technology has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vishay Precision Group and Electronic Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Electronic Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vishay Precision Group currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.32%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Electronic Systems Technology.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Electronic Systems Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The company's product portfolio includes foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, and weighing and control systems, as well as sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and system products. Its products are primarily used in the military and aerospace, medical, agricultural, steel, and construction sectors for application in waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scale manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries. The company markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, and independent distributors, as well as directly to end-use customers. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. Its ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computers networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables. The company also offers data radio products for process automation in commercial, industrial, and government arenas, as well as various accessories to support the ESTeem products, such as antennas, power supplies, and cable assemblies. In addition, it offers repair and upgrade services; and professional, site survey testing, system start-up, and custom engineering services. The company's products are used in various applications, including water/wastewater, oil/gas, mining, and industrial automation. It markets its products through direct sales, sales representatives, and resellers. Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Kennewick, Washington.

