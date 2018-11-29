Contrasting U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) & Verisante Technology (VRSEF)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Verisante Technology (OTCMKTS:VRSEF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Verisante Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 5.58% 17.64% 8.56% Verisante Technology N/A N/A N/A

98.5% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

U.S. Physical Therapy pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisante Technology does not pay a dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Verisante Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $414.05 million 3.67 $22.25 million $2.08 57.57 Verisante Technology $20,000.00 0.49 -$1.21 million N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Verisante Technology.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisante Technology has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Physical Therapy and Verisante Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 4 0 0 2.00 Verisante Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus price target of $106.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.48%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Verisante Technology.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Verisante Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It provides workforce performance solutions, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of March 13, 2018, it operated 579 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Verisante Technology Company Profile

Verisante Technology Inc., a medical device company, engages in commercializing skin cancer detection systems. The company's products comprise Verisante Aura, which helps in the detection of various forms of skin cancer, including basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma; and Verisante Core for the detection of lung, cervical, gastrointestinal, and colo-rectal cancers. It also owns all the rights to the ClearVu and ClearVu Elite endoscopy systems for the detection of lung cancer. Verisante Technology has a licensing agreement with the BC Cancer Agency for the manufacture, distribution, and sale of products based on patented skin cancer detection technology. The company was formerly known as T-Ray Science Inc. and changed its name to Verisante Technology Inc. in January 2011. Verisante Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.