Contrasting Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) and Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 21.44% 11.03% 1.19% Bridgewater Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

53.8% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bridgewater Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sierra Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.69%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $102.70 million 4.21 $19.53 million $1.55 18.26 Bridgewater Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 39 full service branches, an online branch, a real estate industries center, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through six branches in Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

