Contrasting SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) and Its Rivals

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS: SNWV) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SANUWAVE Health to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -722.47% N/A -896.94% SANUWAVE Health Competitors -35.32% -64.16% -17.18%

0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -2.39, suggesting that its share price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health’s peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SANUWAVE Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health Competitors 676 2471 4640 227 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 394.87%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SANUWAVE Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $740,000.00 -$5.53 million -5.00 SANUWAVE Health Competitors $1.50 billion $98.84 million -168.04

SANUWAVE Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health peers beat SANUWAVE Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

