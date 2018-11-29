Contrasting McKesson (MCK) & biOasis Technologies (BIOAF)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares McKesson and biOasis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson 0.06% 26.55% 4.42% biOasis Technologies -1,517.77% -407.59% -264.48%

McKesson has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biOasis Technologies has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of McKesson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McKesson and biOasis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $208.36 billion 0.12 $67.00 million $12.62 10.09 biOasis Technologies $460,000.00 33.88 -$4.12 million N/A N/A

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than biOasis Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for McKesson and biOasis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 1 6 8 0 2.47 biOasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

McKesson currently has a consensus price target of $148.92, indicating a potential upside of 16.93%. Given McKesson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than biOasis Technologies.

Dividends

McKesson pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. biOasis Technologies does not pay a dividend. McKesson pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McKesson has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

McKesson beats biOasis Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. It also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers; and medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. In addition, the company operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada, as well as supports independent pharmacy networks within North America and Europe; and supplies integrated pharmacy management systems, automated dispensing systems, and related services to retail, outpatient, central fill, specialty, and mail order pharmacies. Further, it provides software and analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The company serves retail national accounts, including national and regional chains, food and drug combinations, mail order pharmacies, and mass merchandisers; independent retail pharmacies; and institutional healthcare providers, such as hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, and long-term care providers, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

biOasis Technologies Company Profile

biOasis Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97, and components thereof, to deliver therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier. The company was founded by Robin B. Hutchison on November 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

