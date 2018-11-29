Contrasting IKONICS (IKNX) and Imax (IMAX)

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Imax (NYSE:IMAX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

IKONICS has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imax has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IKONICS and Imax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS 1.96% 2.77% 2.09% Imax 6.64% 6.87% 4.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IKONICS and Imax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $17.24 million 1.16 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Imax $380.77 million 3.22 $2.34 million $0.18 108.78

Imax has higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Imax shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of IKONICS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Imax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IKONICS and Imax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A Imax 0 2 6 0 2.75

Imax has a consensus target price of $26.56, suggesting a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Imax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Imax is more favorable than IKONICS.

Summary

Imax beats IKONICS on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services. It also designs, manufactures, installs, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment; maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network; distributes and licenses original content investment, VR, IMAX home entertainment, and others; and sells or leases its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as engages in the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff. It owns or otherwise has rights to trademarks and trade names, which include IMAX, IMAX Dome, IMAX 3D, IMAX 3D Dome, Experience It in IMAX, The IMAX Experience, An IMAX Experience, An IMAX 3DExperience, IMAX DMR, DMR, IMAX nXos, IMAX think big, think big, and IMAX Is Believing, as well as the service mark IMAX THEATRETM. As of December 31, 2017, the company's IMAX theater network cover 1,370 theater systems comprising 1,272 commercial multiplex, 12 commercial destinations, and 86 institutional customers. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

