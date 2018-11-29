Contrasting Arrow Electronics (ARW) & Taitron Components (TAIT)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Taitron Components shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arrow Electronics and Taitron Components, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 2 3 1 2.83 Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than Taitron Components.

Dividends

Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Arrow Electronics does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.84% 15.12% 4.70% Taitron Components 10.38% 6.54% 5.90%

Risk and Volatility

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Taitron Components’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $26.81 billion 0.24 $401.96 million $7.56 9.97 Taitron Components $7.62 million 1.32 $700,000.00 N/A N/A

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Taitron Components on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. It has a strategic alliance with AECOM. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Mexico, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

