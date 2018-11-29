Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Given a $4.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) received a $4.00 price objective from equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Contango Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MCF opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

In other news, Director John C. Goff bought 51,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $186,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Goff bought 1,417,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,669,192.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,553,798 shares of company stock worth $6,173,522 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCF. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.