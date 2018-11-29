Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 29,426 Shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,426 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $25,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 344.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,926,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 47.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,390,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,980 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Innoviva by 99.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,790,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,288,000 after acquiring an additional 891,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,311,000 after acquiring an additional 744,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 179.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,026,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 659,372 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Innoviva Inc has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 110.01% and a net margin of 75.67%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

