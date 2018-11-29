Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.37% of Tailored Brands worth $29,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth $2,911,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth $305,000.

In related news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLRD shares. ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of TLRD opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00. Tailored Brands Inc has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $35.94.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.36 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 933.71% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Tailored Brands Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

