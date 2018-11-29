Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 83,900 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 119.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 625.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $6,328,919.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,945,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,256 shares of company stock worth $43,588,422 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, November 12th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:BR opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-buys-83900-shares-of-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br.html.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.