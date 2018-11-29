Concho Resources (CXO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Concho Resources' core operations are focused in the prolific Permian basin, providing this large-cap E&P with an enviable acreage of low-risk top-tier assets and a multiyear drilling inventory. With the $9.5 billion RSP Permian acquisition, the company has been able to further bolster its scale and leadership position in the region. Moreover, the company decided to initiate a regular quarterly dividend payment of 12.5 cents, which will commence from the first quarter of 2019. Despite all the above-mentioned positives, service cost inflation and lack of geographical diversification keep us on the sidelines. Thus, Concho Resources is expected to have limited upside from current levels and warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CXO. ValuEngine lowered Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Concho Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $178.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities set a $145.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.46.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $123.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,752.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $7,569,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3,081.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

