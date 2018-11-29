Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Position Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 761.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Sean Connolly bought 14,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Marberger bought 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $32.43 on Thursday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Position Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/conagra-brands-inc-cag-position-reduced-by-commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys.html.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.