Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 86.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 29.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 25.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $51,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $48,229.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $133,779 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $622.02 million, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

