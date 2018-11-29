Comparing Teekay (TK) & Danaos (DAC)

Teekay (NYSE:TK) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teekay and Danaos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.88 billion 0.24 -$163.27 million ($1.38) -3.26 Danaos $451.73 million 0.27 $83.90 million $1.05 1.05

Danaos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay. Teekay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Danaos does not pay a dividend. Teekay pays out -15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Teekay has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay -4.84% -2.07% -0.74% Danaos 37.36% 19.58% 4.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Teekay and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 1 1 1 0 2.00 Danaos 0 1 0 0 2.00

Teekay presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Danaos has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Teekay.

Summary

Danaos beats Teekay on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2017, its fleet consisted of 217 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

