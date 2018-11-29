Comparing Entia Biosciences (ERGO) & Natural Alternatives International (NAII)

Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Entia Biosciences and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International 4.38% 14.07% 10.66%

This table compares Entia Biosciences and Natural Alternatives International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entia Biosciences $260,000.00 1.31 -$1.39 million N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International $132.44 million 0.57 $5.05 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Entia Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Entia Biosciences has a beta of 4.94, meaning that its share price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Entia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Entia Biosciences and Natural Alternatives International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entia Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Entia Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entia Biosciences

Entia Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products. The company's portfolio of formulations include ErgoD2, a pharmaceutical grade organic compound from whole food that contains the micro-nutrients; L-Ergothioneine, a naturally occurring amino acid and master antioxidant; and vitamin D, an antioxidant. In addition, it is also developing products for the chronic kidney disease and other diseases, as well as providing cosmeceuticals and other beauty products under the GROH brand name. Entia Biosciences, Inc. offers its products directly to consumers through e-commerce channels, such as direct email marketing, social media outlets, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Total Nutraceutical Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Entia Biosciences, Inc. in January 2012. Entia Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sherwood, Oregon.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, the company sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. It manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. The company's private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

