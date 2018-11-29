Comparing Citizens Financial (CFIN) and Unum Group (UNM)

Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CFIN) and Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial and Unum Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial N/A N/A N/A Unum Group 4.68% 12.06% 1.78%

Citizens Financial has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unum Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Unum Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Citizens Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Unum Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Financial and Unum Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Unum Group 1 8 3 0 2.17

Unum Group has a consensus target price of $53.82, suggesting a potential upside of 47.00%. Given Unum Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unum Group is more favorable than Citizens Financial.

Dividends

Unum Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens Financial does not pay a dividend. Unum Group pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unum Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial and Unum Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unum Group $11.29 billion 0.71 $994.20 million $4.29 8.53

Unum Group has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial.

Summary

Unum Group beats Citizens Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides ancillary health insurance products. It also offers administrative services to medical professionals involved in providing on-site treatment to patients in community settings. The company offers group ancillary insurance products, including group dental, group vision, and group life insurance; and individual ancillary insurance products, such as individual dental and individual vision insurance to the senior market. Citizens Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, and consultants, as well as independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

