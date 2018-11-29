Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 51 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total value of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 883 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,160.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,159.87.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,869.45 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,690.34 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

