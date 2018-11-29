Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Position in Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (OSIR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSIR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Osiris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Osiris Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of OSIR opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter.

Osiris Therapeutics Profile

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints.

