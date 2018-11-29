Community Health Systems (CYH) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 2,811,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,541,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $423.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

