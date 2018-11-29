Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter worth about $1,628,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Community Bank System by 7.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 5.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $67.07.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $141.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/community-bank-system-inc-cbu-holdings-increased-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.