Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Campus Communities by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $485,054.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

ACC stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.65%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

