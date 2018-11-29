Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.12 Million Holdings in WestRock Co (WRK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 8.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.8% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 97,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 11.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on WestRock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 price objective on WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. WestRock Co has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock Co will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

