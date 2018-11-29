Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 11,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLM opened at $198.26 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. DA Davidson set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.11.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

