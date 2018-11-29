Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,966 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,724,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,698,000 after acquiring an additional 229,371 shares in the last quarter.

VRP opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

