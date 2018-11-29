Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $112,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $1,785,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 939 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $70,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,811 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,306 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $91.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.71 and a beta of 1.00. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $98.89.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Twilio from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-has-1-62-million-position-in-twilio-inc-twlo.html.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.