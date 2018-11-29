Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) by 87.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWX. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the third quarter worth $150,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 10,344.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the first quarter valued at $401,000.

Shares of BMV:BWX opened at $27.02 on Thursday. SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a 52 week low of $544.00 and a 52 week high of $559.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from SPDR S Tr/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

