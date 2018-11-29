Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $158,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $621,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 85.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.77.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 7,406 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,053,059.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,713.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 31,055 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $4,298,633.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,704,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 305,573 shares of company stock valued at $43,489,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $140.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.93 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

