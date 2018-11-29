Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys New Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $17,470,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 326.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 48,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,022.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

