Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires New Position in EnerSys (ENS)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.85 and a one year high of $89.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Sidoti set a $106.00 target price on shares of EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

