Commerzbank Analysts Give Osram Licht (OSR) a €43.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Societe Generale set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.50 ($51.74).

OSR opened at €41.57 ($48.34) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

