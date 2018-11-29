Commercial Metals (CMC) vs. Ossen Innovation (OSN) Critical Analysis

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) and Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Commercial Metals and Ossen Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals 1 4 4 0 2.33 Ossen Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commercial Metals currently has a consensus price target of $23.71, indicating a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Commercial Metals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than Ossen Innovation.

Volatility and Risk

Commercial Metals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ossen Innovation has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Commercial Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ossen Innovation does not pay a dividend. Commercial Metals pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Commercial Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Commercial Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Metals and Ossen Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals 2.88% 12.11% 5.71% Ossen Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial Metals and Ossen Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals $4.64 billion 0.49 $138.50 million $1.49 13.09 Ossen Innovation $132.38 million 0.10 $5.34 million N/A N/A

Commercial Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Ossen Innovation.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats Ossen Innovation on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars, merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products. This segment sells its products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The International Marketing and Distribution segment processes, sells, and distributes steel products, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and other industrial products to manufacturers in the steel, nonferrous metals, metal fabrication, chemical, refractory, construction, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC and rare earth coated PC products. The company markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

