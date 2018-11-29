Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Comerica worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $107.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

CMA stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.72 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/comerica-incorporated-cma-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.