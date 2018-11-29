Comerica Bank Sells 12,677 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $23,703,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 56.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,298,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,638,000 after acquiring an additional 468,073 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2,613.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 436,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,465,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,278,000 after acquiring an additional 291,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 74.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 435,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 186,055 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $42.57 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). CF Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.52.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $183,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

