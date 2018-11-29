Comerica Bank Has $2.11 Million Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,603 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in NRG Energy by 313.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 113.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter.

NRG opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.18). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a positive return on equity of 61.11%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,543,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,343.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $881,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,754. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

