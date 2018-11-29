Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,864,907,000 after buying an additional 12,823,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,366,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comcast by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $800,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,684,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,850 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $147,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

