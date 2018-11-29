COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

CCLAY opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.