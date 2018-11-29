Cobalt Power Group Inc (CVE:CPO) dropped 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 420,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 829,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cobalt Power Group (CPO) Shares Down 25%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/cobalt-power-group-cpo-shares-down-25.html.

About Cobalt Power Group (CVE:CPO)

Cobalt Power Group Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver properties. The company holds interests in Smith-Cobalt Project consisting of 14 patented claims and 10 staked mineral claims covering an area of approximately 863.6 hectares located in Cobalt, Ontario.

