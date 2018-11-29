CME Group (CME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.80.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $187.11 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $143.68 and a 12-month high of $197.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $513,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,419 shares of company stock worth $8,193,732 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CME Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,415,000 after buying an additional 190,256 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in CME Group by 17,847.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 280,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 279,311 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

