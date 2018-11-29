CLS Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

CLS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,033 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of CLS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $142,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 103,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/cls-investments-llc-lowers-holdings-in-ishares-msci-eafe-value-etf-efv.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.