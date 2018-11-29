CLS Investments LLC Has $41.18 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

CLS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of CLS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $41,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $122.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.03 and a twelve month high of $131.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/cls-investments-llc-has-41-18-million-holdings-in-ishares-russell-1000-value-etf-iwd.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.