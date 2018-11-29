CLS Investments LLC Has $24.06 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (JPHF)

CLS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 966,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,929 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF worth $24,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 384,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 348,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 150,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,111,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPHF opened at $24.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $26.60.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.