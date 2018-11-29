Civeo (CVEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.83

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 30420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Civeo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum set a $4.00 price target on shares of Civeo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on shares of Civeo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $305.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 4.17.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Civeo had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Civeo Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Civeo by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 857.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

