City (CHCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

City stock opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. City has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that City will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in City by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in City in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in City in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in City in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in City in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

