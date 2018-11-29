Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $309.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

