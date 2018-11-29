Citigroup Cuts Chico’s FAS (CHS) Price Target to $5.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chico’s FAS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Chico’s FAS to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 3,578,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $920.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

