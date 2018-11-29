CIT Group (CIT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CIT Group have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Its business streamlining initiatives, improving economy, and rise in demand for financing of inventories and capital equipment will continue to support profitability. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, mounting operating expenses will likely hamper its bottom-line growth. Also, worsening credit quality will likely hamper financials. Further, sluggish growth in the industries where CIT Group provides finance remains a key concern.”

CIT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CIT Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CIT Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded CIT Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $46.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. CIT Group has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.48 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

