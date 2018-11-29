Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Increased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 107.4% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 118,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 121.0% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,522,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,686.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $3,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,027,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,943 shares of company stock valued at $23,041,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $222.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

