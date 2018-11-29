Cisco Systems (CSCO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,216,018. The company has a market cap of $222.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,943 shares of company stock valued at $23,041,583. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 546.3% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 597.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

